Gov. Wolf expected to make major announcement about PSSA testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf will join Department of Education Secretary, Pedro Rivera, and other school officials on Monday morning to discuss the state's standardized testing procedures.

They are expected to announce a reduction in the amount of classroom time devoted to testing for PSSA's. This comes in response to concerns from parents, students and educators.

They are scheduled to discuss the changes at 10 a.m. at Susquehanna Township Middle School.