Harrisburg man accused of stealing copper pipe from building

HARRISBURG — A 32-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges of burglary and possessing the instruments of crime after police say they found him leaving a building through a broken window after receiving a burglary call.

The incident happened last Thursday at 3 p.m., police say. Officers responding to the report of a possible burglary on the 1800 block of N. 4th Street observed a suspect leaving the building through a broken window. Police confronted the man, who had placed copper piping taken from the building into a city-owned garbage can.

The suspect, Michael Wright, of the 600 block of Seneca Street, had a hammer, flashlight and screwdriver in his possession. Police searched the building he was seen exiting and found copper piping was cut from the basement ceiling, and about 3-6 inches of water had gathered on the basement floor. The building’s housing authority cut off water to the building to prevent further damage.

Wright was taken into custody, according to police.