Harrisburg police seek help in identifying robbery suspect

HARRISBURG — City police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in the robbery of a Gulf station on the 1900 block of Herr Street Saturday.

The clerk told police a black male dressed in a gray sweatshirt, a black mask, and dark-colored pants entered the store, brandished a black handgun, and demanded money. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled the scene with more than $500.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact police at (717) 255-7299.