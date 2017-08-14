× Lancaster Township man faces several charges for allegedly growing pot in his home

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 33-year-old Manheim Township man was charged with manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children after police discovered he was growing two marijuana plants in his home while executing a search warrant, according to Manheim Township police.

Jonathan Erick Miles, 33, of the 1100 block of Jamaica Road in Lancaster Township, was charged in connection to the incident, which occurred on April 9, police say.

Detectives executed a search warrant on his home and found the marijuana plants, several controlled substances, and illegal smoking devices, according to police. Miles was also charged with endangering the welfare of children because he was under the influence of controlled substances while acting as the sole caregiver of his daughter, police say.

Miles was arraigned and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

In other alleged crimes reported by Manheim Township police recently:

Glen VanDerSchaaf, 75, of the 5300 block of Main Street in East Petersburg, was charged with Indecent Assault after having unwanted sexual contact with a 40-year-old female. A criminal complaint was filed.

Tyran Gregory Ellis, 38, of the 200 block of Murry Hill Drive in Manheim Township, was charged with Corruption of Minors after receiving a nude photograph of an 11-year old’s genitals through social media and repeatedly communicating with the child afterwards. A criminal complaint was filed.

Gilberto Isaac-Suarez, 50, of the 2600 block of Sutton Place, was charged with burglary, simple assault, terroristic threats, possessing the instruments of a crime and criminal mischief following a domestic dispute. Isaac-Suarez forced his way into a residence while brandishing a metal pipe approximately 2 feet in length and 1.5 inches in diameter. He struck the victim with the pipe, ripped at their clothing and forcefully removed a necklace, all of which resulted in injury. The victim was able to force Isaac-Suarez back out of the house where he then caused damage to a window and screen and made verbal threats to kill the occupants of the home. He was arrested and taken to Central Arraignment.