Mosquito spraying Wednesday in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County Mosquito-Borne Disease Program will be conducting a truck mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation in North Londonderry, South Londonderry and South Annville Townships, Lebanon County. Residential and recreational areas will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes. The control work will begin around dusk on Wednesday, August 16th.

High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting WNV have been detected in these areas.

The truck mounted ULV spray will be conducted by Lebanon County. I will be on-site for the application. The business license for Lebanon County is BU 4453. The product used will be Permanone RTU applied at a rate of 1.5 oz/ac. This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes.

Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel this spray operation. If this operation is cancelled, it will be rescheduled for Thursday, August 17th. Please contact me via email or phone at (717) 821-3053 (cell) if you have any questions or concerns.

Source: Penn State Extension