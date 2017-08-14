× Police seek man who robbed Lititz convenience store gas station

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store gas station Monday.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 800 block of Lititz Pike around 4:51 p.m.

The suspect, who fled on foot with cash, is a white male with a thin build. He was wearing sunglasses and a black long sleeved tee shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Theresa Stauffer at 717-733-0965 or at http://www.nlcrpd.org.