Reading man apprehended after leading Lancaster police on chase through city

LANCASTER — A 30-year-old Reading man is facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, DUI, and other violations after leading police on a chase from downtown Lancaster to East Lampeter Township, according to a police report.

Miguel Pagan is also charged with driving under a suspended license, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, driving at unsafe speeds, three countes of red light violations, operating a vehicle without rear lights, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Sunday at 10:22 p.m., police attempted to stop Pagan’s black Chevrolet Tahoe on the 300 block of S. Broad Street for an equipment violation. Pagan refused to stop, police say, and led officers on a chase. A passenger in his vehicle managed to exit the car near the intersection of S. Broad and E. King Streets, but was detained, according to police.

Meanwhile, Pagan led police on a chase through Lancaster Township into East Lampeter Township. State police deployed spike strips on the Tahoe in an effort to end the pursuit, police say. Pagan eventually pulled into a private parking lot on the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway East, where he was taken into custody. A second passenger in the car was interviewed and released, according to police.

A marijuana pipe was found in a search of the car, police say.

Pagan allegedly showed signs of intoxication, and was transported to State Police Troop J headquarters, where a breath test was administered. The test showed Pagan’s blood alcohol content was 0.165%, police say.