Soccer: Christiano Ronaldo receives 5-game ban after red card, pushing referee

MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for five games following his red card in Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over rival Barcelona, the Spanish Football Federation confirmed Monday.

The forward received two yellow cards in this season’s first El Clasico, the first after removing his shirt to celebrate scoring, and the second for supposedly diving in the Barcelona box.

On top of the one-game ban for the red card, Ronaldo will miss four further games for pushing referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea as he left the field. Real has 10 days to appeal the ban.

Ronaldo had quite the eventful game Sunday, scoring a stunning goal, celebrating topless, and then the red card — all in just 23 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Madrid wins despite Ronaldo red

The hotly-contested Spanish Super Cup clash, which pitted last season’s La Liga champions against the winners of the Copa del Rey, had four goals in an action-packed second half.

Gerard Pique slid Marcelo’s cross into his own net to give Madrid the lead.

Ronaldo got on the scoresheet when he curled a left-footed shot past Marc-André ter Stegen shortly after Lionel Messi had equalized from the penalty spot for the hosts.

The Portuguese was subsequently booked for taking his top off — supposedly mimicking a Messi celebration from last season’s El Clasico — and minutes later received a second yellow when he was adjudged to have dived in the Barcelona penalty area.

“We played a great game but I am annoyed by Cristiano’s sending-off,” said Real coach Zinedine Zidane.

“Perhaps it wasn’t a penalty but the red card is a little harsh.”

A superb 25-yard strike from Marco Asensio ensures Madrid goes into Wednesday’s second leg at the Bernabéu with a two-goal advantage.