Solar eclipse next Monday

On Monday, August 21 the moon will block our view of the sun.

If you want to see the whole sun blocked out, you’ll need to drive nine hours south to the Knoxville, Tennessee or Columbia, South Carolina areas. You could also drive 18 hours west to Kansas City, Missouri.

Back here at home, about 77% of the sun will disappear at 2:40 P.M.

At that time, you’ll see a crescent sun in our skies.

The moon will start obstructing the sun shortly after 1 P.M. as it heads toward blocking out 77% of the sun at 2:40 P.M. This will leave only the top part of the sun visible. The moon will stop blocking any part of the sun by 4 P.M.

If you want to enjoy the eclipse with some friends, the Ephrata Public Library in Lancaster County will hold a free viewing party from 2-4 P.M. They’ll have eclipse glasses, a solar eclipse speaker, activities designed for a young age group, and refreshments.

FOX43 stopped by the Ephrata Public Library Monday morning to learn more about the event.

Penny Talbert, the executive director at the library says she’s excited for the community to come out to learn about science, have some fun at the library, and meet some new friends.

The event starts at 2 P.M. on the day of the eclipse.