Steelton police seek help in identifying duo suspected of damaging laundromat

STEELTON — Police are asking for public help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a criminal mischief case at Dukes Laundromat on the 300 block of S. Front Street in Steelton.

Police believe the suspects are a white male and a white female. The male appears to have a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, and more tattoos on his left arm and legs.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Steelton Police at (717) 939-9841, or email Det. Elhajj at telhajj@steeltonpa.com.