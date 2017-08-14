× Steelton, Swatara Township police team up to arrest robbery suspect

STEELTON — A 19-year-old Steelton man is facing charges of robbery, simple assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing police and other charges after allegedly robbing a man at a Chinese restaurant in the city Sunday afternoon.

Steelton police responded to the report of an armed robbery at 3 p.m. at the Panda Chinese Restaurant on N. Front Street and found a victim, who told police he had been robbed by a man with a gun. The suspect took the victim’s cell phone during the incident, police say.

Officers say they tracked the stolen device to an area in Chambers Hill. Swatara Township police were called in to assist, setting up in the area where the device was located. They were able to develop a suspect driving in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect allegedly fled, eventually crashing into a utility pole, disabling the vehicle.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended nearby, police say. He was identified as Shaqwan Miles. The vehicle Miles was driving had been reported stolen from the Harrisburg area, police say.

Miles was transported to Dauphin County Booking Center to await arraignment, according to police.