Today’s FOX 43 Poll: Is de-emphasizing standardized tests a good idea for Pennsylvania?

Monday morning, Gov. Tom Wolf announced plans to significantly reduce the length of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) standardized tests by 20 percent in grades three through eight.

“This reduction will ease the stress placed on our kids, and will allow students and teachers to focus more on learning than on testing,” Wolf said during the announcement. “This change should also reassure parents that we’ve listened to their concerns about over-testing.”

Beginning this school year, students and teachers in grades three through eight will spend an average of 20 percent less time on statewide testing, and an even greater reduction – nearly 25 percent – for Pennsylvania’s youngest students. The Department has identified and removed two sections – one in math, one in English language arts – and additional questions from the science section, which could eliminate up to two full testing days for some schools, according to Wolf’s announcement.

