Turning more humid Monday, with plenty of clouds and perhaps a couple showers

DODGING SPOTTY SHOWERS: Clouds move into the region fast before daybreak on Monday, leading to a fairly cloudy day. There are some hazy and foggy spots to start with temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Clouds thicken fast through late morning and early afternoon, so temperatures rise slowly. Expect afternoon readings to reach the upper 70s to middle 80s, and it feels muggier too. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out, perhaps even a rumble of thunder is possible too. However, there will be plenty of dry time. An isolated shower is still possible through the night, and so are hazy and foggy areas. It’s warm and stuffy, with overnight low temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies and the chance for a stray shower, though most of the region should stay dry. Temperatures are a bit warmer, with readings in the lower to middle 80s. It feels quite muggy.

MIDWEEK WARMING/T-STORM CHANCES: Wednesday is partly cloudy, and looks mainly dry. However, there is a very small chance for a stay thunderstorm. It’s even warmer, and it’s still very muggy. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s. Thursday brings the next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms, but it’s later in the day and through the evening. It’s still very muggy and warm. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms likely linger into Friday under partly sunny skies. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s with warm and stuffy conditions.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks dry now, but not much of a break from the humidity is expected. We’ll watch for a stray pop-up thunderstorm that could sneak into the forecast for either day, but for now, expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures should be fairly seasonable, with readings in the middle 80s.

Have a great Monday!