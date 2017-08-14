× VisionCorps announces plans to close its Leola location in Lancaster County

LEOLA, Lancaster County — VisionCorps announced Monday that it is closing operations at its Leola facility, according to a news release issued by the company.

Its current Leola employees can expect to be transferred to its Lancaster location, the company said.

The decision was made due to the inability of the building to meet specific capabilities necessary for entertaining prospective partnerships and contracts, the company said in its release. The building’s lack of accessibility from public transit, which is an obstacle for many employees who are blind or vision impaired, was also a deciding factor in the decision.

“We feel it is in our best interest to close operations in Leola and find a location that is more amenable to the kinds of opportunities we’re seeing within the Federal Government, as well as the private sector. We also need to find a building that is accessible for our employees,” said VisionCorps president and CEO Dennis Steiner in the release.

VisionCorps has executed operations in Leola for more than five years. Through work with several location entrepreneurs the facility has presented VisionCorps with the opportunity to grow into food manufacturing and packaging, which has led to contracts with the Federal Government.

VisionCorps does not currently have a projected timeline for the closing of the facility. The future of the facility is yet to be determined.