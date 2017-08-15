× AFL-CIO chief leaves Trump’s manufacturing council after president’s latest remarks

The head of the AFL-CIO has stepped down from the White House’s manufacturing council after President Trump doubled down on his position that violence in Charlottesville was perpetrated by many sides at a press conference Tuesday.

Richard Trumka said in a statement posted on Twitter that he “cannot sit on a council for a President who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism” and called Tuesday’s remarks “the last straw.”

“President Trump’s remarks today repudiate his forced remarks yesterday about the KKK and neo-Nazis. We must resign on behalf of America’s working people, who reject all notions of legitimacy of these bigoted groups,” he said.

I cannot sit on a council for a President that tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism; I resign, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/ip6F2nsoog — Richard L. Trumka (@RichardTrumka) August 15, 2017

Thea Lee, an economist who previously served as deputy chief of staff at the AFL-CIO also resigned from the council.