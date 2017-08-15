× At least 9 cities prepare for white nationalist rallies this weekend

Major cities across the country are bracing for a wave of white nationalist rallies in the coming days.

The largest scheduled rally is the “March on Google,” which will take place in nine major US cities Saturday. The aim is to protest the firing of Google employee James Damore over a controversial memo he wrote about the company’s diversity policies. Damore has said he doesn’t support the “alt-right,” and will “likely not” participate.

The “March for Google” rallies are scheduled to take place at nine Google locations around the country:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Los Angeles

Mountain Park, California

New York

Pittsburgh

Seattle

Washington D.C.

Other alt-right organizations are scheduled to lead more localized demonstrations.

Boston is preparing for a rally from alt-right group Boston Free Speech on Saturday. The city mayor has said the city won’t tolerate racism, bigotry, and violence.