Bayada CEO marks 70th birthday by turning company into a non-profit organization

Mark Baiada found a unique way to celebrate his 70th birthday on Tuesday.

The founder of Bayada Home Health Care, which serves nearly 550 Central Pennsylvania residents with home health care, is turning the company into a non-profit organization designed to benefit its clients and employees, the company announced Tuesday.

Founded by Baiada in 1975, Bayada employees 390 people in six offices across the region. As Baiada moves to the role of company chairman, his son, David, will take over as chief executive officer, the company said.

The newly created non-profit was created in order to protect the company from sale and to help ensure its mission, vision, values, and beliefs — codified as “The Bayada Way” — will endure for generations to come, the announcement said.

“I could not think of a better birthday gift for my father than an unbreakable promise that ‘The Bayada Way,’ which he inspired and helped author, will live forever,” said David Baiada. “This is a gift Mark shares with our current and future clients and their families, who can be assured they will continue to receive high-quality care focused on comfort, independence, and dignity, and our current and future employees, whose career and calling will be nurtured and their work deeply valued. I am honored and profoundly committed to continue the mission on behalf of all those we serve.”

As part of Bayada’s “Lasting Legacy Plan,” Mark Baiada and his family made the uncharted move to put mission over money—maximizing the likelihood of the company’s sustainability for 100 years and beyond. Per the plan, David Baiada, who has worked for Bayada since 2002, will become CEO, while Mark Baiada will become Chairman. Mark Baiada’s key area of focus will be on incrementally transitioning Bayada into a nonprofit over the next two years.

Locally, this transition means that Central Pennsylvania Bayada employees and clients can continue to give and receive excellent care knowing that the company that means so much to them will never change. Bayada’s multidisciplinary care professionals serve clients with a breadth of home health care services including home health, nursing, and assistive services in pediatrics, hospice, and habilitation, and specialty practices provide nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and assistive care services to children, adults, and seniors in the comfort of their own homes.