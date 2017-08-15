× Carlisle woman charged with theft by deception after allegedly making fraudulent return at Sheetz

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A Carlisle woman is charged with theft by deception after attempting to make a fraudulent return at a Sheetz store on the 4600 block of Lindle Road in Harrisburg.

Swatara Township police say on July 29, Robin Phillips, 54, of Bonnybrook Road, picked up two bags of beef jerky in the store. She allegedly added sugar to one of the bags, and returned them both for cash, even though she hadn’t purchased them.

Phillips was arrested on August 2, police say.