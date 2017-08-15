Conditions slow to improve and dry Tuesday with stuffy conditions in place

MUCH MUGGIER TUESDAY: It’s another cloudy start for the region with a few isolated showers. There’s also areas of haze and fog to start. Any showers and foggy spots fade by about noon, and the clouds break slowly. Tuesday afternoon brings partly sunny skies and the chance for a stray shower, though most of the region should stay dry. The best chance for this isolated shower is early afternoon, before more breaks in cloud cover takes place. Temperatures are a bit warmer, with readings in the lower to middle 80s. It feels quite muggy. Skies are partly clear for the night. Expect temperatures in middle to upper 60s with some hazy spots once again.

TRACKING T-STORM CHANCES: Wednesday is partly cloudy, and looks mainly dry. However, there is a very small chance for a stay thunderstorm or two. It’s even warmer, and it’s still very muggy. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s. Thursday brings the next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of the next system, and it’s afternoon through the evening timing. It’s still very muggy and warm. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms likely linger into Friday under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s with warm and stuffy conditions.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK/ECLIPSE OUTLOOK: The weekend looks dry now, but not much of a break from the humidity is expected. We’ll watch for a stray pop-up thunderstorm that could sneak into the forecast for either day, but for now, expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures should be fairly seasonable, with readings in the middle 80s. Monday brings dry, muggy, and warm conditions. Specific eclipse weather can change over the next several days, but for now expect partly cloudy skies during the afternoon, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. So far, so good! Keep tuning as the event gets closer in case of any changes!

Have a great Tuesday!