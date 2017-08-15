× Cumberland County to spray for mosquitoes in Camp Hill, Lemoyne and New Cumberland

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Areas of Camp Hill, Lemoyne and New Cumberland boroughs will be sprayed for mosquitoes Wednesday in an attempt to reduce populations and prevent the spread of West Nile Virus, according to the Cumberland County Commissioners office.

This will be the second spraying for Camp Hill, the third for Lemoyne and the first for New Cumberland, county officials said.

Spraying will begin at dusk (weather permitting). The county’s West Nile Program trucks will spray a treatment of Biomist 3+15 ULV, which is safe for use around humans and animals and will have little impact on other insects, according to county officials.

The treatment will provide quick, effective control of adult mosquito populations, but community members can still do their part to help control mosquitoes, county officials say. Stagnant water sitting in buckets, clogged rainspouts, toys, unattended swimming pools, etc. can quickly become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. It’s recommended that containers be emptied of stagnant water every five days to prevent adult mosquitoes from emerging.

If you have a water source that cannot be drained, treat with mosquito dunks or bits that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kills larvae. These products are safe for use around humans and pets, and can be found at hardware and other local retailers.

Mosquitoes transmit West Nile Virus by feeding on infected birds and transmit the disease when biting another bird, animal or human. The virus is not spread by person-to-person contact. One in five people infected with West Nile Virus develop a mild infection called West Nile Fever; aches, fever, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes are symptoms of this infection. With rest and fluids, most people recover in a few days.

Less than one percent of infections develop into the life-threatening West Nile Encephalitis. Symptoms in severe cases include a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors and convulsions. This infection requires immediate medical treatment.