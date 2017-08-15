× Denny’s will offer $4 All You Can Eat ‘Mooncakes’ on day of solar eclipse

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — If you’re looking for a special pancake to commemorate the solar eclipse, Denny’s has you covered.

On the day of the upcoming eclipse, Monday, August 21, Denny’s restaurants across the nation will offer All You Can Eat “Mooncakes” for $4. The moon-shaped buttermilk pancakes will be available for one day only. But, the restaurant said in a news release, America can continue to experience Denny’s regular pancakes — which look a lot like the moon — every other day of the year.

“Like all of America, our team at Denny’s is excited about the upcoming solar eclipse and we wanted to have a little fun to mark this historic occasion,” said John Dillon, chief marketing officer for Denny’s.

“We know America already loves our signature $4 All You Can Eat Pancakes, so it seemed fitting to celebrate with these delicious, moon-shaped bites. Our $4 All You Can Eat Mooncakes will only be available for the solar eclipse, but of course our guests can enjoy the same great value with our regular pancakes every day.”