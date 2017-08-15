× Greencastle-Antrim School District delays first day of school due to the eclipse

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Greencastle-Antrim School District has announced plans to delay the first day of school due to the upcoming eclipse.

The first day back at school was expected to be next Monday, August 21, but in a letter to parents on August 14, the school district’s superintendent explained that safety for their students is the main concern.

An excerpt from the letter reads:

The beginning of the eclipse is to occur in our area around 1:15 PM, with

maximum coverage of 80% occurring around 2:40 PM, with the end of the eclipse around 4:00 PM.

Normal dismissal time for our district begins at 2:25 PM for our middle and high school students and

3:00 PM for our primary and elementary students. Many primary and elementary students will be on

the bus until after 4:00 PM, especially on the first day of school. Due to the safety risks associated with

viewing the eclipse, it is imperative that students are not outdoors during these hours.

You can read the letter in its entirety below.