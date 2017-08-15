× Home invaders cut power with axe, then pepper spray, rob homeowner in Windsor Twp.

WINDSOR TWP., York County, Pa. — After cutting power to a home with an axe, burglars pepper sprayed and robbed the man who lived in the Grim Hollow Road house. York Area Regional Police say it was a group of people who broke into the home, but so far only two people, Anthony Cruz, 35, and Betsy Cruz, 33, have been charged.

After cutting power by striking a breaker box with the axe, the burglars kicked in a basement door. A television was broken, as was a bathroom mirror. The resident was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when the burglars sprayed him in the face with pepper spray, according to police.

The victim told police he has known the suspects for “some time,” according to court documents.

The burglars allegedly took the victim’s phone, wallet, keys, and PlayStation 4 console. The pilfered property was loaded into a car and taken from the scene.

The victim tried to leave the house when he allegedly tackled by Anthony Cruz. He managed to get away from Cruz and call 911 from a neighbor’s home. Anthony Cruz lost his car keys in the struggle with the victim and could not get away.

Anthony Cruz and Betsy Cruz are charged with charged with robbery, burglary, criminal trespassing and related offenses.

Both are in York County Prison on $25,000 bail.