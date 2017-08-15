× July’s table games revenue in Pennsylvania increased 3.8 percent

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s table games revenue in July increased approximately 3.8 percent from the same time last year, according to figures released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

July’s revenue of $77,855,434 was up from the $75,027,628 generated in July of 2016, the board said.

Total tax revenue from table games play during July was $12,497,186 with an average of 1,241 tables in operation statewide on a daily basis.

At Hollywood Casino, table games generated $3,155,992, an increase of 9.36 percent from July of 2016, the board said.