× Lancaster man to serve up to 15 years in prison after being caught on video dealing heroin

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison for making heroin sales that were caught on the city’s surveillance cameras.

Stanley Elam, 57, was sentenced to 3 3/4 to 15 years for selling heroin on East Filbert, Beaver and Lafayette Streets in January and February of 2016. The sentence was ordered by Lancaster County Judge James Cullen after Elam was convicted of felony counts of drug delivery in May.

During the trial, jurors saw surveillance video of Elam making the sales. The footage was recorded on Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras.

Assistant District Attorney Trista Boyd said Elam’s heroin dealing has contributed to the national opiod epidemic at the sentencing hearing. Judge Cullen agreed, and also noted Elam’s criminal past while ordering the sentence.