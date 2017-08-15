Local gymnasts to compete at U.S. Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- From Lancaster County to California.

Two local gymnasts are competing in the U.S. National Championships this week on the West Coast.

West York's Trinity Thomas, 16, will go for the gold in the senior division, while 12-year-old Addison Fatta from Wrightsville qualified in the junior division.

The girls are part of an elite group of 54 athletes that made it to nationals.

This is Addison's first U.S. Championship, and her goal is to finish in the top six to earn a spot on the junior national team.

Addison's parents, Jen and Tony Fatta, are also her coaches. So whether she's at home or at practice, her world revolves around the sport.

"I love gymnastics," Addison declared. "It's part of my life. I feel if I didn't do gymnastics, there'd be a missing piece of me."

Her mother calls it a lifestyle.

"It's not like she's in the gym and then goes home and she's done," Jen Fatta explained. "When she's at home, even when she's not doing gymnastics, she's planning for her next day. She knows she needs to get to bed early, she's very responsible like that."

The Fatta family lives on a farm in Wrightsville, and along with the standard goats and chickens, Addison also has a pet micro mini pig named Mabel. Originally a birthday gift for Addison's mother, Mabel lives in the house and even sleeps in bed with Addison.

The Women's National Gymnastics Championships start on Friday and wrap up on Sunday.