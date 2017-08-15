× Man sentenced for attempted burglary, firearm offenses

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 40-year-old man was sentenced to five to ten years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted burglary and firearm offenses.

Kevin Shipper was arrested on September 10, 2016 at a Susquehanna Township residence in the 100 block of Penrose Street shortly after he attempted to break into a detached garage on 39th Street.

Shipper fled the area of the burglary after being confronted by a resident. A K-9 search led to the arrest of Shipper — he was found in possession of a burglar kit and a stolen loaded handgun, according to police.