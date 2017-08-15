× Manheim Township police searching for missing Lancaster Township woman

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Manheim Township police are searching for a missing woman who left her personal care facility on August 12 and never returned.

Susan Ann Donovan, 66, was last seen at the facility on Cottage Avenue at 1 p.m. Police believe she may have traveled to the Atlantic City, NJ area, but that has not been confirmed.

Donovan is described as 5 feet, 1 inches tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side, and a white blouse.

Anyone who comes in contact with Donovan is asked to call their local police.