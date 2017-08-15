× Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show happens this weekend

CARISLE, CUMBELAND COUNTY, Pa. –

On FOX43 Morning News Tuesday, Drew Anderson visited Lana Heckendorn’s studios. She’s one of the artists featured in this year’s Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show.

Lana showed FOX43 her trick for adding texture and etching to bowls and mugs.

To get the design, she puts some wax on the clay bowl or mug. Then, she uses a sponge to wipe away some clay around the wax, leaving a raised pattern.

She’ll have the finished works of art at the Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show Saturday and Sunday. It runs from 9 A.M.-6 P.M. on Saturday and 9 A.M.-5 P.M. on Sunday. They charge $12 for admission. Get more information here.

She has been selling and displaying her work there for four years now. Drew Anderson asked her what keeps her coming back. She said, “The beautiful location in the woods, the friendly people, and the upbeat, music-filled atmosphere.”