× My fitness Quest to host “Stop the Bleed” Wine & Shine social

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– My fitness Quest has partnered with a local trauma surgeon to offer basic information and skills practice to render aid to someone who may suffer a life threatening bleeding injury.

Similar to CPR training, the class involves both a short educational PowerPoint and then hands-on skills practice with models to teach wound management and tourniquet use for emergency situations.

Today, Shawn Terry will be live from My fitness Quest to discuss the event.

For more information, you can visit your website here.