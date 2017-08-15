Olivia’s cooks up Farmstand veggie & herb moussaka

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/
Farmstand veggie & herb moussaka
3lbs assorted potatoes
2 medium size eggplants
1 onion - diced
3lbs assorted squash
2 cloves fresh garlic
1 tbsp fresh basil
1 tbsp fresh dill
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
4 tbsp freshly grated Romano cheese
2 eggs (size xl)
3 egg yolks
1 quart milk
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
6oz margarine
6oz flour
Roast the potatoes, onions, squash, & eggplant together & season 1/2tsp salt & pepper. Bake in oven at 350*F until fork tender and lightly browned (approx 10 minutes)
Bechamel sauce
In heavy bottom aluminum pot, bring milk to a light boil or froth. Turn off immediately.
In a separate heavy bottom pot prepare the roux by melting the margarine on med heat and mixing in the flour well. Continue on med heat until you can no longer smell the raw flour. Add the scalded milk, whisking constantly until thick. Then add the eggs and the yolks whisking constantly to prevent the eggs from curdling. Season with nutmeg, salt, & pepper.
Layer the potatoes in the bottom of casserole dish. Add the veggies. Layer w bechamel sauce and bake @ 325* F for approx 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Let sit for approx 15 minutes. Cut & enjoy!
Cocktails
Pretty as a peach
Old camp peach pecan Bourbon whiskey
Amaretto
Fresh mint
Fresh peaches
Ginger beer
Muddle the mint and peaches together. Add ice. Add the whiskey & amaretto. Shake. Top off w ginger beer. Enjoy!!
Gypsy juice
Blue chair bay coconut rum
Parrot bay passion fruit rum
Guava nectar
Pineapple juice
Fresh pineapple chunks
Fill glass w ice. Add coconut rum & passion fruit rum, nectar, & pineapple juice, shake. Garnish w fresh pineapple. Enjoy!!