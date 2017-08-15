Olivia’s cooks up Farmstand veggie & herb moussaka

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Farmstand veggie & herb moussaka

3lbs assorted potatoes

2 medium size eggplants

1 onion - diced

3lbs assorted squash

2 cloves fresh garlic

1 tbsp fresh basil

1 tbsp fresh dill

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

4 tbsp freshly grated Romano cheese

2 eggs (size xl)

3 egg yolks

1 quart milk

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

6oz margarine

6oz flour

Roast the potatoes, onions, squash, & eggplant together & season 1/2tsp salt & pepper. Bake in oven at 350*F until fork tender and lightly browned (approx 10 minutes)

Bechamel sauce

In heavy bottom aluminum pot, bring milk to a light boil or froth. Turn off immediately.

In a separate heavy bottom pot prepare the roux by melting the margarine on med heat and mixing in the flour well. Continue on med heat until you can no longer smell the raw flour. Add the scalded milk, whisking constantly until thick. Then add the eggs and the yolks whisking constantly to prevent the eggs from curdling. Season with nutmeg, salt, & pepper.

Layer the potatoes in the bottom of casserole dish. Add the veggies. Layer w bechamel sauce and bake @ 325* F for approx 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Let sit for approx 15 minutes. Cut & enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktails

Pretty as a peach

Old camp peach pecan Bourbon whiskey

Amaretto

Fresh mint

Fresh peaches

Ginger beer

Muddle the mint and peaches together. Add ice. Add the whiskey & amaretto. Shake. Top off w ginger beer. Enjoy!!

Gypsy juice

Blue chair bay coconut rum

Parrot bay passion fruit rum

Guava nectar

Pineapple juice

Fresh pineapple chunks

Fill glass w ice. Add coconut rum & passion fruit rum, nectar, & pineapple juice, shake. Garnish w fresh pineapple. Enjoy!!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video