× PA Dept. of General Services: Half-price sale on lost & found, TSA checkpoint items

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is celebrating “Customer Appreciation” with a half-price sale on items deemed property of the Transportation Security Agency (TSA).

The items, given to the state from several airports in the Mid-Atlantic Region through the Federal Surplus Program, were either in the lost & found or voluntarily surrendered by airline travelers at TSA security checkpoints, the release states.

The sale is held at the State Surplus Store in the Surplus Distribution Center from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Address: 2221 Forster Street, Harrisburg.

Some items include knives, scissors, corkscrews, sunglasses, jewelry, belts, power & hand tools, sports equipment and household items.

All revenue from the items sold goes to the state’s general fund, according to the release.

Individuals who are unable to make it to the sale can still purchase TSA property online at www.govdeals.com. To search for listings type “PA State Surplus” in the keyword search box.