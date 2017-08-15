× Police receive a report of a phone scam in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have received of a report of fraud in York.

On August 14 around 5:45 p.m., police received a report of fraud from a victim in the 1100 block of Hollywood Parkway.

The victim reportedly received a phone call from a caller who claimed they were from Apple and that their cell phone had experienced a security breach.

The caller requested payment in the form of Apple iTunes cards to fix the issue.

After complying to the demands, the fraud caller called the victim back and demanded more iTunes cards to complete the repair.

The victim spoke with the cell phone carrier, who confirmed it was a scam and that there was nothing wrong with the cell phone.