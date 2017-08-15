× Police seek information into York Township bank robbery suspect

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information that may lead them to an arrest in connection to a York Township bank robbery.

On August 14 at approximately 1:00 p.m., a white male entered the Santander Bank in the 800 block of W. Broadway.

No weapons were displayed at the time of the robbery, but the suspect demanded money and fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Please contact York Area Regional Police with any information relating to the bank robbery at 717-741-1259. You can also leave an anonymous tip through York County Crime Stoppers.