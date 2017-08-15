Poll: What do you think Pennsylvania officials should do to Confederate monuments in Gettysburg?

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The debate is on as a result of the white supremacist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Officials across the country are examining whether to display Confederate monuments in U.S. cities, and Gettysburg, which is dedicated to one of the most noteworthy Civil War battles has no plans to remove anything.

According to spokeswoman Katie Lawhon, Gettysburg National Military Park has not received any new complaints about the Confederate monuments at the park.

Currently, there are more than 1,300 monuments, plaques and memorial items meant to preserve the history of the battle of Gettysburg.

Included in those monuments is a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and a Confederate flag that is on display in the museum.

In the past few days, protests have broken out around the country, including some protesters bringing down a Confederate monument in Durham, North Carolina.

Our question is, what do you think Pennsylvania officials should do to Confederate monuments in Gettysburg?