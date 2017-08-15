× Shippensburg man facing public drunkenness citation after breaking into, passing out in off duty officer’s car

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg man is facing a citation for public drunkenness after breaking into and passing out in the front seat of an off duty police officer.

Travis McLaughlin, 22, was taken into custody and cited for public drunkenness for the incident.

On August 13 at 5:55 a.m., an off duty Shippensburg Police officer was on his way home when he stopped at the Sheetz off of Queen St. in Shippensburg.

The officer locked his car but left his windows down slightly.

After returning to his car from Sheetz, he found an intoxicated male, later identified as McLaughlin, passed out in the passenger’s seat of his car.

The officer called an on duty officer to the scene, who took McLaughlin into custody.