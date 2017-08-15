Sunshine finally returns Wednesday bringing warmer temperatures

STICKY WITH LATE WEEK STORMS

Clouds slowly break allowing for some sun before it sets little after 8pm this evening. The air is pretty thick and feeling quite sticky. Temperatures remain in the 70s before falling later tonight. Skies continue to clear overnight. Lows drop in the middle 60s. Plenty of sunshine for Wednesday. Still with the heat and humidity building, and a nearby weakening front, a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. However, most of the day should be dry. A better threat for showers and storms is Thursday evening and Friday. Clouds and easterly flow keep temperatures in the middle 80s Thursday. It’s a tad warmer to end the week. The front is showing signs of slowing down heading into the weekend.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

This means, with the front nearby, a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Readings are are still warm in the lower and middle 80s and the muggy conditions hang on. Less cloud cover is expected by evening and overnight leading to a partly to mostly sunny day Sunday. Temperatures are warm in the middle and upper 80s. High pressure continues to dominate into the week, making for ideal viewing of the partial solar eclipse on Monday. The sunshine and very warm temperatures continue into Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. And, with the summer heat, we can expect the humidity to hang on too.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist