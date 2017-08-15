× Three men dressed as animals charged with retail theft in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have charged three men who were dressed as animals with retail theft in Harrisburg.

Lamar Wall, Dangelo Manns, and Jahsahn Dickson are facing retail theft and criminal conspiracy charges after allegedly stealing over $500 worth of merchandise. Manns and Dickson were also charged with attempting to flee apprehension.

On August 12, police were called to the Walmart store in the 6500 block of Grayson Road for a report of retail theft.

Upon arrival, police found Wall dressed as a bull, Manns dressed as a werewolf, and Dickson dressed as Gorilla with $561.86 worth of merchandise in a dufflebag.

Now, the trio faces charges.