Tornado touched down in Juniata County on Saturday, National Weather Service confirms

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — A tornado touched down on the northeast side of McAlisterville Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the tornado — which had peak winds estimated at 105 mph — but damage was seen throughout the area.

The tornado flipped a tractor trailer and snapped and uprooted trees before lifting the Juniata Mennonite School’s main building roof off its base. A house, bus shed, tool shed and a number of trees were damaged along Dunn Valley Road as it continued.

Swaths of tree damage occurred further south and east along Maze and Blackdogs roads.

The tornado had a path width of 200 yards and traveled 5.53 miles in length, the report states.