Virginia man's alleged drunken rampage at an I-81 rest stop results in 34 charges

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A Virginia man is facing a gigantic list of charges after engaging in a drunken tirade at a rest stop along Interstate 81 Monday afternoon, according to court documents and a report on Pennlive.com.

Craig Troccia, 54, of Roanoke, Va., was charged with 34 total offenses — including multiple counts of disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and harassment, along with public drunkenness, open lewdness and ethnic intimidation — for his alleged actions at the Flying J rest stop on the 7000 block of Linglestown Road.

According to police, Troccia was found naked and intoxicated at the rest stop.

The trouble started around 4:30 p.m., when two men at the rest stop observed Troccia smashing the windshield of his vehicle and pouring a cup full of urine on the interior, police say. Troccia then allegedly yelled “Go back to Africa” at a black man and exposed his genitals to the man and others in the parking lot.

He then pointed a gun at the man, threatening to kill him and “everyone else at the Flying J,” according to the police report on Pennlive. He then pointed the gun at a second man and threatened to kill him, too.

When police arrived on the scene, Troccia allegedly continued to threaten people, including the trooper who transported him from the scene.

Troccia is currently being held in the Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 31.