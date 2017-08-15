× York homicide suspect apprehended by police, U.S. Marshals

YORK — The suspect in the May 28 homicide of Edwin Pacheco-Ruiz was apprehended by York City police and U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

Willie Peterson was wanted on an outstanding warrant for the murder of Pacheco-Ruiz, who was shot on the 700 block of E. Princess St. and died from his wounds on May 30.

According to the criminal complaint, Pacheco-Ruiz was driving in the area of Tremont and Princess Streets with a passenger when man, later identified as Peterson, flagged his vehicle down. Peterson allegedly got into the back seat of the vehicle and said “I’ve got five and I am going to hit,” and showed a black handgun.

Pacheco-Ruiz allegedly said “don’t do this,” but Peterson fired multiple shots, hitting Pacheco-Ruiz in the back of his neck, torso and leg. The vehicle crashed on the 700 block of East Princess Street, police say.

The other passenger later identified Peterson as the suspect via photo lineup, according to police.

Peterson was expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, York police say.

Tashina Sabree Banks was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension in relation to Peterson’s arrest, according to police.