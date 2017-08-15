× York man in custody after allegedly having inappropriate relationship with minor

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old man is in custody after allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female.

Jonathan Martinez, of York, turned himself in Monday after the charges of unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors was filed against him.

A female employee of Yoder’s Market, located in New Holland Borough, told someone in the business that Martinez, who worked at the same place, had inappropriately touched her between May and July, police say. The employer then contacted the New Holland Police Department.

According to the release, the victim was interviewed at the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance on August 2 where she disclosed details of the physical interaction between her and Martinez.

Martinez was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.