× York man to serve at least 4 years in prison for February stabbing of a woman and her dog

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man will serve 4-8 years in prison for stabbing a woman and her dog during a domestic dispute in February.

Jonathan Hibner, 33, pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated assault. As part of a plea agreement, the remaining charges against him were dropped.

On February 10, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township for an active domestic. Police met with the woman in her driveway and noticed she had multiple injuries to her face, neck, hands and legs.

The woman told police that Hibner came to visit after the pair exchanged text messages. During the visit, an argument erupted and Hibner threatened her with a knife saying, “I’ll kill you if you call 911,” according to police reports. The woman’s pit bull intervened and Hibner stabbed the dog and cut the woman with the knife, investigators said.

Blood was found all over the floors and counter tops of the woman’s apartment, according to police reports.

The woman told police Hibner stomped on her hands, choked her and repeatedly slammed her head against the floor. She said Hibner also cut off her clothing. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment.

Now, Hibner will serve at least four years in prison.