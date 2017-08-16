× 3 Mechanicsburg residents charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Three Mechanicsburg residents were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Wednesday afternoon.

An earlier investigation led an Upper Allen Police Department officer to the 1st block of Reservoir Road around 12:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle parked at the residence as well as from inside the dwelling.

The occupants of the residence were identified as Matthew Gorbea, 23, Shane Reasner, 20, and Mercedes Cannaday, 20.

Police say marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered in plain view inside the vehicle, which was registered to Reasner, as well as inside the residence after a search warrant was issued.

All three suspects were transported to Cumberland County Prison.