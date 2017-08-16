× Man, woman sent to hospital after argument between two groups leads to gunfire, police say

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were sent to the local hospital after an argument led to gunfire in Lebanon.

Police were called to the area of North 9th and Mifflin Streets around 4:28 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots being fired.

Officers found shell casings and a 44-year-old woman from Lebanon, who appeared to be shot in the upper arm at her shoulder and in her foot, and a 31-year-old man from Allentown, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot, according to the police department’s press release.

The woman was sent to a medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries. The man was treated and has since been released.

Police learned that an argument between two groups, familiar with each other, led to a physical confrontation then to gunfire.

One occupied vehicle, and several unoccupied ones, were struck by bullets during the incident, the release states.

Police are actively investigating this case. Police are seeking anyone with information and asking them to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.