Bloomsburg radio personality announces resignation from WHLM

BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg radio personality who attended the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia has resigned.

David Reilly’s resignation letter was accepted by his father, Joe Reilly — who is WHLM Radio’s owner/general manager — today.

In the letter, Reilly denounced “Nazism, the KKK, Racism, White Supremacism and political violence.” He also wrote that “The accusations that I am a White Supremacist, Nazi, Racist or anything of this kind is pure slander.”

Reilly, who also served as director of new media, posted video of himself attending this past weekend’s rally, according to WNEP.

He was suspended without pay late Tuesday night.