Chambersburg firefighter receives national honor for service locally & abroad

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg firefighter has been recognized for his service at home and beyond our nation’s borders.

Tony Albright, a Summit Health Security Officer, also serves as a full-time firefighter in Chambersburg, a volunteer firefighter in Shippensburg and was an Army Reservist that served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Albright received the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Firefighter of the Year award for 2016-2017.

The award goes to firefighters that have demonstrated consistent excellence in their duties, and Albright has been recognized at both the state and local levels before achieving the national honor.