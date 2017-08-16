Dense morning fog leads to a partly cloudy, warm and muggy Wednesday

TRACKING T-STORM CHANCES: Dense fog begins the morning for many in our area. In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of the region through 9 A.M. or until it is cancelled by the National Weather Service. Poor visibilities could make travels difficult at times, so be ready to add extra minutes to the commute. Temperatures are warm and muggy, with readings in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. The rest of Wednesday is partly cloudy, and looks mainly dry. However, there is a very small chance for a stray thunderstorm or two. It’s even warmer, and it’s still very muggy. Expect readings in the middle 80s. Thursday brings the next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of the next system, and it’s afternoon through evening timing. It’s still very muggy and warm. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms likely linger into Friday under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s with warm and stuffy conditions.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks dry now, but not much of a break from the humidity is expected. We’ll watch for a stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm that could sneak into the forecast for either day, but for now, expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Sunday is the particular day where a shower could try to sneak into the forecast, but chances of rain sneaking in on Saturday is very minimal at the moment. Temperatures should be fairly seasonable, with readings in the middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK (INCLUDING ECLIPSE OUTLOOK!): Monday brings dry, muggy, and warm conditions. Specific eclipse weather can change over the next several days, but for now expect partly cloudy skies during the afternoon, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. So far, so good! Keep tuning as the event gets closer in case of any changes! The heat continues to increase for Tuesday. Many spots could reach the 90 degree mark again! The humidity remains quite uncomfortable for the area too through this time frame.

Have a great Wednesday!