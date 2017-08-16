Dover Area School District announces plans to dismiss early due to eclipse

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Dover Area School District has announced plans to dismiss classes early due to the upcoming eclipse.

An excerpt from the letter to parents reads:

To allow all of our students to arrive home safely prior to the eclipse, students in grades 7 – 12 will be dismissed at 11:00 am and elementary students will be dismissed at 12:00 pm. Both the secondary and elementary schools will be serving lunch prior to the dismissal times. Additionally, all after school activities will begin after 4:15 pm. Coaches/Advisors will be in contact with additional information.