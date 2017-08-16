× Duck Donuts will offer eclipse-themed donut assortments from Saturday through Monday

MECHANICSBURG – We’ve seen everything from commemorative stamps to themed donuts to All You Can Eat Moon Pancakes. Now, Duck Donuts is joining the throng of businesses honoring Monday’s solar eclipse with a special food.

Participating Duck Donuts stores — including those in Mechanicsburg, Pittsburgh, and Rockville, Maryland — will offer a unique donut assortment for a limited time to mark the celestial event.

From Saturday to Monday, August 21, donut lovers can pick up half-dozen, dozen and bucket donut assortments that feature delicious and made-to-order donuts such as chocolate icing with chocolate sprinkles, vanilla icing with Oreo and hot fudge drizzle, chocolate icing with marshmallow drizzle and more solar eclipse inspired combinations.

“Solar eclipse events are being planned across the country and we’re here to help bring an extra themed treat to the viewing party,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts Franchising Company. “We’ve been told our donuts are out of this world, and now this assortment offers a way for our customers to see them in a new light.”